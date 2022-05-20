Agustina Moreno (Tita) DeTinoco, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away on May 15, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Agustina was born on August 28, 1938, to Guadalupe Moreno and Remedios Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico. As a small child, her family moved from Michoacan Mexico to El Xoconoxtle, Guanajuato, Mexico where she grew up and attended school with her eight siblings. She also met her future husband there. In April 1954, she married the love of her life, Antonio Tinoco Zavala. To this union, six children were born. In 1967, the family moved to La Mission, Baja California, Mexico where the last two children were born. It was here in La Mission where the family was complete. In the summer of 1978, the whole family emigrated to Rigby, Idaho then to Ririe, Idaho where the children grew up. They eventually settled in Idaho Falls. Agustina was raised Catholic and raised her family Catholic. In Mexico, she had several callings. Later in life, she started attending the Baptist church, and the last church she attended was Watersprings. Regardless of denomination she was a Christian and read the Holy Bible daily. She lived her life according to the teachings of the Holy Bible. She had many hobbies like crocheting and knitting among them. She loved preparing meals from scratch for her family and friends. Mom 'Tita' as she was affectionately known had many friends and hobbies but her greatest accomplishments were her kids and grandkids. There was nothing more she enjoyed than having her home full of her family. We will cherish those memories forever. She is survived by her children: Maria Luz (Dave) Cole of San Diego, California, Manuel (Cindy) Tinoco of Blackfoot, Idaho, Juan Carlos (Mireya) Tinoco of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lorena (Richard) Morris of Lehi, Utah; son-in-law, Gaspar Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Mary Tinoco; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Tinoco Sr; her son Antonio 'Tony' Tinoco; her daughter, Gloria Rodriguez; her grandson, Evann Morris; her parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister. The Tinoco family would like to thank the Eastern Idaho Community for a lifetime of love and support. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S. Lee, Idaho Falls. A rosary will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, with a visitation following from 7-9:00 p.m., at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Agustina 8/28/1938 - 5/15/2022Moreno Tinoco
