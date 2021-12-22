Julie Rasmussen Terrell, 54 of Rigby, passed away of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Julie was born October 15, 1967 in Rexburg, Idaho a daughter of Carl K Rasmussen and Marjorie Ricks Rasmussen. She was raised in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. She continued her education at Ricks College where she received her associates degree. Julie married Douglas Tirrell August 19, 1987 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked as a title clerk at First American Title. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities. Julie loved family and enjoyed adventures in the outdoors. The perfect day would be off road motorcycling and taking amazing photos of sunrises and sunsets. She loved being a grandma to Lyza and came up with fun activities to do with her; this was her #1 hobby. She was exceptionally creative and artistic. She had an eye for decorating and could see a project from beginning to end. Julie was a light to all, always smiling, laughing and bringing out the best in others. Rarely was she mad and even when something wasn't to her liking she would reprimand with a laugh and sparkle in her eyes. She was an example of hard work, determination and always dependable. There wasn't anything she wouldn't try at least once. Julie is survived by her spouse Douglas Tirrell of Rigby, her daughter Ervin Kelsey Tirrell of Pocatello, three sons T.J. Tirrell of Ririe, Idaho, Jace Tirrell of Norfolk, Virginia and Brayden Tirrell of Rigby, Idaho, and a granddaughter Lyza. Julie was the first sibling to pass away and join her parents. Her brothers K. (Kerry) Rasmussen of Hyrum, Utah, Robert (Karin) Rasmussen of Garland, Utah, David (Debbie) Rasmussen of Owasso, Oklahoma and Brett (Kathy) Rasmussen of Madison, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby Stake Center, 258 West 1st North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends Tuesday Evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Julie 10/15/1967 - 12/19/2021Rasmussen Tirrell
