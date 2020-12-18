Adrian "Skip" Vern Tokay, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2020, at the Vibra Hospital of Boise. Skip was born April 6, 1946, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, to Andrew Tokay and Margaret Frances Yonek Tokay. He grew up in Donora, Pennsylvania, and attended St. Dominic Elementary School and graduated from Mon Valley High School. While in high school, he was the All State Champion hurdler in 1963. It was in Pennsylvania where his fervent following of the Pittsburgh Steelers began. After high school, he went on to attended the University of Dayton in Ohio where he obtained his bachelor's degree. On May 27, 1977, he married Dana Unsworth in Jackson, Wyoming. Together, they were blessed with three children, Tami, Jody, and Jon. Skip worked in accounting and human resources for the U.S. General Accounting Office until his retirement. He and Dana made their retirement home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they were devout members of St. John Paul Catholic Church. As a natural athlete, he loved all sports, especially playing a round of golf or watching his Steelers play. He was also a volunteer for the Idaho Falls Junior Golf League. Skip is survived by his loving wife, Dana; children, Tami (Greg) Weinrich of Idaho Falls, ID, Jody A. (Dan) Mack of Clarkston, MI, and Jon A. (Amber) Tokay of Glendale, AZ; sister, Gloria L. Hill of Penn Hills, PA; nephew, Roger (Sandy) Hill of Pittsburgh, PA; 9 grandchildren, and 2 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Andrew. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Adrian 4/6/1946 - "Skip" 12/14/2020Tokay
