Linda "Shilo" Marie Tokita, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving husband. Linda was born April 14, 1947, in Pocatello, Idaho, to John Jack Cawley and Theresa Marie Call Cawley. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. Linda also attended Votech. On November 29, 1963, she married her soulmate, Rick Tokita in Burley, Idaho. Linda and Rick made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Linda worked as a Home Health Aide for District Seven Health Department. Linda's greatest joy was being with her family, spending time at the cabin, and traveling. Her grandchildren were her whole world and she was looking forward to meeting her great granddaughter. But her true love was Neil Diamond. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Rick Tokita of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jodi Lin (Michael) Vollmer of Idaho Falls, ID; son, John Kay (Kelly) Tokita of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mike (Linda) Cawley of Boise, ID; sister, Chris (Joe) Szczepanski of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Pat (Dale) Cawley of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sue (Mario) Rodriguez of Lathrop, CA; 3 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa Cawley; brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Maria) Cawley; brother-in-law, Kenneth Teraguchi; and nephew, John Gary Cawley. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with her cousin, Bill Beery officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda "Shilo" 4/14/1947 - 2/1/2021Tokita
