Garry Mitchell Tolbert, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 18, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Garry was born November 8, 1943, in Delta, UT, to Clinton Tolbert and Mrytle Mitchell Tolbert. He graduated from Delta High School in 1962. He also attended Salt Lake Trade Technical School. On July 5, 1962, he married Gloria Jean Allred in Manti, Utah. Garry and Gloria made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Garry worked as a mechanic and truck driver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, and motorcycle riding. Garry is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Tolbert of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Douglas (Beckie) Tolbert of Iona, ID; daughter, Susan (Christopher) Henderson of Idaho Falls, ID; Kelly Tolbert of St. George, UT; daughter, Cindy (Greg) Garcia of Sandy, UT; son, Shawn (Tawna) Tolbert of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Russell (Tenelle) Tolbert of Rigby, ID; brother, Stanley (Beth) Tolbert of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, ReNae Tolbert of Salt Lake City, UT; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Mrytle Tolbert; brothers, Jay Tolbert, Garth Tolbert, Bernell Tolbert, Darwin Tolbert, and sister, LaRhue Sorensen. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, with Bishop Jerry Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, in Ammon, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Garry 11/8/1943 - 3/18/2023Mitchell Tolbert
