Lois Naef Tomchak, 78, of Shelley, passed away March 11, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was under the care of Homestead, Health, & Hospice. Lois was born August 7, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Raple Arnold Naef and Ina Edna Holverson Naef. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She made her home in Idaho Falls and Leadore, where Lois was a mother and homemaker. And spent her final years in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lois was an animal-lover- especially her little dogs. She also loved music and played the guitar and fiddle, and she enjoyed singing with her sisters at many funerals and weddings. She loved traveling and seeing her family. Most of all, she was very religious and had a love for the Lord. Lois is survived by her son, MikeTomchak (Amanda Klingler) of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Angela Klingler (Larry) of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jon Tomchak (Charlene) of Shelley, ID; son, Chris Tomchak (Karen) of Shelley, ID; son, David R. Tomchak (Laura) of Leadore, ID; son, Ben Tomchak of Wapello, ID; son, Peter Tomchak (Tanda) of Boise, ID; daughter, Julie Tomchak of New Hampshire; daughter, Janill Kohler (Jeremy) of Albuquerque, NM; 42 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray & Ina (Blackie) Naef, grandparents, Jerry & Jane Ann Holverson, her stillborn baby, sisters, Joan Marie Naef and Julie Ann Naef, brother, David Ray Naef, and a stillborn brother. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 4:30-6:00 p.m. and 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. If you so choose, you may send flowers to Wood Funeral Home, or you may make donations to your local animal shelter in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lois 8/7/1941 - 3/11/2020Tomchak
