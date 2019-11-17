Rodney Thomas Torgerson, 49 of Hamer, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. Rod was born August 26, 1970 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ken A Torgerson and Mary Renay Black Torgerson. He was raised and attended schools in Hamer, graduating from West Jefferson High School. He continued his education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. On November 7, 1997 he married Raquel Pancheri in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Marylyn J'Mae Torgerson and Jordyn Ryan Torgerson, and 2 sons, Jed Ken Torgerson and Jud Rodney Torgerson. Rod farmed and ranched in the Hamer area throughout his life. Rod was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; as a young man he served in the Jacksonville, Florida Mission. He also served in the Young Men, Primary and Sunday School organizations and as a Ward Clerk. He enjoyed hunting, sports, ranching and especially loved working and playing with his kids. He is survived by his parents, Ken and RenayTorgerson; wife, Raquel Torgerson; daughters, Marylyn J'Mae Torgerson and Jordyn Ryan Torgerson; sons, Jed Ken Torgerson and Jud Rodney Torgerson all of Hamer; brothers, Gerald (Masami) Torgerson of Santa Monica, California, Michael (Heather) Torgerson of Dietrich, Idaho, and Douglas Torgerson of Parker, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ferrel and Dorothy Black. Rod will be deeply missed, he was an example of love and service to all. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Terreton Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services Monday, both at the stake center. Interment will be in the West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Rodney 8/26/1970 - 11/13/2019Thomas Torgerson