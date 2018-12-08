Ronald Herbert Torgerson, 79, of Hamer, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 6, surrounded by his family at home. He was born August 17, 1939 in Richfield, Utah to Herbert Torgerson and Regina Brindley Torgerson, the second of ten children. He attended elementary school in Utah and then in Idaho when his family moved to Lyman when he was 10. They finally settled in Monteview and he attended high school in Rexburg and Roberts until the high school was built in Terreton. He was the first student body president at West Jefferson High School; and graduated with the class of 1957. In 1960, he married Olivia Smith. They later divorced. In 1971, he married Linda Nordstrom in Elko, Nevada. Ron held many jobs including working security at the site, working as a door-to-door salesman selling pots and pans, working at a John Deere dealership, and owning a full-service gas station. He loved the farming life that he had grown up with so that's what he returned to. Ron farmed in the Hamer area and especially loved to raise alfalfa hay. He was the epitome of what a hay farmer should be and others often consulted him for advice on their own crops. He was a member of the Idaho Hay Association as well as the National Hay Association. Although Ron's profession was farming his only hobby was also farming. Ron always said, "if you love what you do for work you will never work a day in your life". He loved every part of being a farmer and took great pride in his fields and equipment, keeping them in top shape. He was known for driving John Deere tractors and red Chevy pick-ups. Ron loved to work hard and taught everyone around him to do the same. His family was his pride and joy, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed his wife's cooking and always tried to feed everyone that came along. Ron was humble and kind. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. He liked to tease and make people laugh. He will certainly be missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Linda Torgerson of Hamer; daughters, Terri (Kent) Vollmer, of Las Vegas, Nevada, RaeLin Torgerson of Idaho Falls, Julie (Cory) Hall of Hamer, Kellie (Kobie) Wilson of Grant; sons, Tom Prater of Ketchum, Duane Torgerson of Riverton, WY; step-son Tony (Robin) Prater of Twin Falls; sisters, Kathy (Chris) Stohl of Idaho Falls, Kaye (Hal) Buster of St. Anthony; brothers, Ken (Renay) Torgerson of Hamer, Robert (Karen) Torgerson of Idaho Falls, Wayne (Jill) Torgerson of Lewisville, Steve (Dana) Torgerson of Nampa, Rex (Holly) Torgerson of Roy, Washington; 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Vonda Munns and Donna Torgerson. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Terreton LDS Stake Center. The family will receive friends and family from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Ron to the Hamer Lions Club - c/o Brenda Downs; Hamer, ID 83425. Ronald 8/17/1939 - 12/6/2018Herbert Torgerson