Cathaleen Toussaint Toussaint Cathaleen JoAnn Toussaint, 74, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. Cathaleen was born November 14, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to Joe P Gonzales and Bonnie Lofquist. Cathaleen has lived in Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, California, and Oklahoma. She has spent most of her life in Idaho and Oklahoma. She graduated from Blackfoot High School. Cathaleen worked as a sales associate for Walmart. Cathaleen was president of the Rebekah Assembly of Idaho. She enjoyed knitting, and watching movies. Cathaleen is survived by her children, Angel Gonzales, Albert Ramos, Luis Ramos (Holly), Laurie Kroeker (Robert Jones), and Sean Dunn; siblings, John Mena and Vickie Kent; 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie & Angel Soto; daughter, Rebecca Ramos; and granddaughter, Monica Kroeker. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.