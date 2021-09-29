Lewis Earl Town, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lewis was born September 28, 1932, in Crenshaw, Pennsylvania, to William E. Town and Emma Marie Trabudo Town. He grew up and attended schools in Pennsylvania and graduated from Brockway High School. On February 27, 1954, he married Sue Calvert Town. Lewis and Sue would later make their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lewis worked for Westinghouse as a Procurement Manager in the nuclear industry, until he retired in 1992. Lewis served in the United States Army from 1951 through 1953, where he served as a 1st Sergeant in the Korean War, and he retired on his birthday, September 28, 1992, from the 116th Idaho National Guard, serving a total of 34 years. Lewis was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow as well as a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, and he held a membership in the Eastern Star. He loved the scouting program where he served as a scout master in the Brockway Scouting Troop during the late 1950's. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, and he loved tending to his garden. He made friendships participating in a senior golf league. Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Sue Town of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa (Dave) Lamont of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, April L (Wes) Elder of Lebanon, OR, Jeffrey R (Masha) Schow of Idaho Falls, ID, Jeremy L Schow of Idaho Falls, ID, Brandi (Brandon) Hobbs of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brook (Chet) Kasper of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Virginia Town Hamilton and Alexis Town Johnson; 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cheri Lynn Kiggins; great grandsons, Shane A Kiggins and Brett Lamont; brother, William Town; sisters, Viola Town Painter, Janet Town Oaks, Donna Town Pifer, and Margaret Town Mancini. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S Ammon Road). Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lewis 9/28/1932 - 9/26/2021Earl Town
