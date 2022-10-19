Patti Ann Mohr Tracy, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by a life's worth of tremendously awesome Halloween decorations. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health Hospice and her loving family. Patti was born May 24, 1946, in Oakland, California, to John Mohr and Helen Cleopatra Newman. She grew up and attended area schools in Southern California. Patti proudly attended twenty-six different elementary schools, two different junior high schools and four different high schools. In one elementary school, she was a student for only three days. To say her family moved a lot is an understatement. In the city of La Puente, Patti's family lived in four different houses on the same street. For college, she left California and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Patti, later, after raising her family, went back to school and earned her Bachelor's Degree from ISU in Health Education Sciences and Addiction Counseling. Patti's greatest joy in her life were her four children: Julie, Kristen, Alan and Sheriann. She aggressively decorated their house in Ucon for all major holidays, and insisted on celebrating birthdays with excessive amounts of cake. Anybody who ever saw her Christmas tree will tell you that it was a remarkable feat to get that many ornaments onto a single tree. She was a very creative person, and loved watching home-improvement shows and then doing small renovation projects in her own home. She did great work. Patti was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her life. Recently she taught Primary, where she loved working with children of all ages. Patti was a talented writer and published many light-hearted novels with New York Publishing Houses. She wrote under the pseudonym River Ames. She was also a remarkable gardener and grew lush flower gardens that bloomed for three seasons out of the year. She also had fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Patti was an excellent quilter, seamstress, and jewelry maker. She loved crafts and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren creating amazing projects using a wide variety of materials. Anybody who entered her craft room, was impressed by the amount of ribbon in it. Patti is survived by her loving daughters, Julie (Mark) Johnson of Ammon, ID, and Kristen (Brian) Evenson of Valencia, CA; sister, Sandie Valerie of Ione, CA; brother, Rick Newman of Colorado Springs, CO; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her life had many chapters and her family is very proud of her for accomplishing so many of her dreams. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sheriann Tracy, and son, Alan Tracy. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patti 5/24/1946 - 10/17/2022Ann Tracy
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.