Wanda Kay Tracy, 79, of Ashton, Idaho passed away on April 20, 2022, of natural causes at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg. She was born October 2, 1942, in Kemmerer, WY to Edward Lewis and Della Pearl Mann. She grew up on the Fish Creek Ranch near Big Piney, WY where she attended school. At 18, she met and married Russell Tracy on October 6, 1960. In 1974, they settled in Ashton to finish raising their four children. She was a care giver most of her life, working as an CNA in various locations in upper Eastern Idaho. Wanda had a deep devotion to Service Veterans and supported them through her work and leadership in the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion. Wanda love the outdoors and working on a ranch. She would often talk about the ranch she grew up on in Wyoming and how much she enjoyed it when her father would bring home a baby animal from his work as a government trapper for her to take care of. She raised three boys and one girl, but many of the friends of her children called her "Mom" because she treated them all as her own. She is preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings, her first husband Russell, second husband Bill Fisher, and her youngest son Lewis. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Rebecca) Tracy of Ashton, Idaho, Ted (Kelli) Tracy of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and daughter Mary Kay (Larry) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At Wanda's request no services will be held. A private family service will be held later this summer. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Wanda 10/2/1942 - 4/20/2022Tracy