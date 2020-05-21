Sally Trautner Lee Trautner Sally Lee Trautner, 65, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot. Sally was born February 22, 1955 in Westerly, Rhode Island to Howard and Eleanor Trautner. Sally has never recovered from the loss of her mom and dad. She will now be with them forever. Sally moved to Blackfoot with her family when she was in the 8th grade. She graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1973. She continued her education at Idaho State University, earning her associates degree in medical records. Sally was an Episcopalian. Her close relationship with God was very important to her. She had a big, warm, loving, compassionate appreciation for all God's creatures and creations. She enjoyed gardening and camping. She loved animals and anything to do with the outdoors. She especially enjoyed the friends she had where she lived. They all counted on one another to help each other out in any situation in the little Rose Park neighborhood. Sally wanted them all to know how much she needed and loved them. Sally is survived by her brother, Dana (Linda) Trautner and her sister, DeeLane Worley, all of Blackfoot; and many nieces and nephews. She had a very special place in her brother's and sister's hearts. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Eleanor Trautner; and her brother-in-law, Todd Worley. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue, 199 Frontage Road, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Memories of Sally and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
