Barton (Bart) Craig Traveller, 62, passed away on February 4, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from complications of diabetes. Bart was born October 19, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, to Bart L. Traveller and Loretta Campbell Brown. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Idaho Falls. He grew up and attended Edgemont Gardens Elementary, Clair E. Gale Junior High and Idaho Falls High School. Following high school, Bart enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 15, 1978, and served in Big Red 1, First Infantry Division, 1/34th Armored Regiment, Ft. Riley, Kansas, where he served as Communication Technician, being honorably discharged, then serving in the Idaho National Guard. Bart shared the past 41 years with his wife, Penny Mortenson. He worked for Idaho Laboratories Incorporated for 29 years before retiring in 2016. During retirement, Bart built his favorite place, a large shop next to his home. In the shop he was always working on various projects while listening to AC/DC. Bart enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, camping, and snowmobiling with his family, Penny, Wade and Sara, but especially fishing the South Fork of the Snake River in his Woolbridge jet boat. He also enjoyed playing pool on local leagues with his childhood friend Troy, and his son, Tom. He finally won First Place after 25 years… Bart loved to talk and share stories of his many adventures with anyone who stopped by the shop to listen. We are grateful to his childhood friend, Tom O’Brien, who brought him coffee three times a week and shared their tall tales. He is survived by his wife, Penny; his children, Tom Duclos, Wade Johnson (Tina) and Sara Ljubijankic, and grandchildren, Madison, Olivia, Nathan and Ajla; his parents, Bart Traveller and Loretta Brown, and his two sisters, Lynda McGrane (Mike) and Lori Sage (Jeff). Thank you to Aspen Hospice, especially Shelly, Andrea, Allie and Ashley. We will celebrate Bart’s life later this summer. ROCK ON! Bart C. Traveller
