Jetta Ann (Warren) Tressell, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away on July 11, 2022, at her home due to complications from Sjogren's syndrome. She was well cared for by her devoted husband Tom and the nurses of Symbii Hospice. Jetta was born September 2, 1952, in Hardy, Arkansas, to Donald Warren and Mertis Estelle (Rogers) Warren. Throughout her childhood, her family lived in several different states including Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado. She graduated from Centennial High School in Pueblo, Colorado. After high school she went to college at the University of Southern Colorado where she attained her associates degree in nursing. In 1979, she met her future husband, Tom Tressell, and they were married in 1981, in Reno, Nevada. Throughout their early married life they lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Colorado. In 1985, they moved to Idaho Falls where they built their life together. In 1993, she graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelors degree in Vocational Education and Corporate Training. To celebrate, she and Tom took an Alaskan cruise. It was a trip of a lifetime with many memorable moments. In 1996, she was certified in Wound, Ostomy, and Continence through a program at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, thereby making her both an RN and a WOCN. Throughout her career she was a fierce advocate for excellent wound care for patients in the hospitals in which she worked. She was also strongly committed to training others—presenting at conferences and educating nurse trainees. She helped create the Wound Care and Ostomy departments at both East Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) and later at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Throughout her career she was recognized by her peers as outstanding in her field. In 2005, she was selected to be a member of the WOCN delegation to Russia. In 2010, she was awarded the Life Time Achievement Award as the outstanding WOCN by the Northwest Region of WOCN nurses, where they thanked her for her "outstanding contribution to the nurses you mentor and the patients you care for." More apt words could not be said. She continued her work until her retirement from Bingham Memorial Hospital in 2019. Outside of her work, Jetta enjoyed spending time with her husband, extended family and her cats. She looked forward to time with her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, often gathering for small reunions in Walsenburg, Colorado. She was also a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with their children as well. Throughout her life one of her deepest and most abiding joys was her cats. For most of her adult life she had one or two at a time that she gave a home to, most recently Rylee and Kayla. They brought her much happiness. Jetta was a strong, intelligent, no-nonsense woman who left her mark on the world and will be missed by those who knew her, including her family, her nursing colleagues and the patients she cared for. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tom Tressell and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers (because the cats will eat them!) please make a contribution to the Humane Society or any animal care facility of your choice. A drop-in visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jetta 9/2/1952 - 7/11/2022Tressell
