Norma Jean Lindsay Trost passed away November 1, 2020. Norma was born April 4, 1928, in the Idaho Falls hospital to Charles Ira Lindsay and Nellie Nebeker Lindsay. When Norma was six years old, her family moved to a farm in Rigby, Idaho. Norma attended school in Rigby from 1st grade through 12th grade, graduating in 1946 from Rigby High School. While in school, Norma was involved in many school activities serving as Vice President of the Student Body her senior year. After graduating from high school, Norma attended Ricks College for two years. While attending Ricks, she met her future husband Arlo Trost. Arlo and Norma were married in the Idaho Falls Temple July 28, 1950, shortly after Arlo returned from serving a Latter-Day Saints mission to Toronto, Canada. Except for attending a few years of college at Utah State University, Norma called Idaho Falls her home. Norma loved children and taught school for many years. She was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many capacities including Primary President, Young Women's Ward and Stake President, Relief Society Ward and Stake President, Jr. Sunday School Coordinator, a teacher in various organizations and a visiting teacher. Norma and Arlo served a Latter-Day Saints mission to Knoxville, Tennessee, which they genuinely enjoyed and loved the people they served. They also served together as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. All these callings brought deep fulfillment to her life. Norma's most cherished roles in life was that of wife and a mother to four wonderful children, a grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. Norma is survived by her children Philip Arlo Trost (Jan), Susan Trost Anderson (John), Alan Trost (Trecia), Bradly Trost (Bari), and sister-in-law Margene Lindsay. Norma loved being a homemaker, loved to cook, read good books, watch musicals, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Norma will be remembered for her many acts of kindness and service to others. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Arlo; her parents; brothers, James Lindsay (Ethel), Bud Lindsay (Evron), Ray Lindsay; sisters, Faye Durham (Jim), Emma Rowan (Marlon), Betty Madsen (Robert), Ella Morgan (Don), and Myrtle Ludlow (Kenny). Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Rexburg Cemetery (W. Moran View Road in Rexburg, ID). The family will visit with friends from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Norma 4/4/1928 - 11/1/2020Jean Trost
