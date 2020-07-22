After a valiant fight with cancer, Eunice Anderson Tsantis, 69, returned to our Heavenly Father on July 19, 2020. Eunice was born on December 21, 1950 in Rexburg, ID. Born to Glenice and Stanley Anderson, she was the youngest of 5 girls. Eunice was raised in a quaint farm home in Independence, ID. She helped her father on the farm, and learned what it is to work hard. She loved nature, geology and science, and reading. She was very inclined to help and serve others. This propensity to serve and help others fueled her desire to ultimately pursue a degree in Nursing at Ricks College. In the summer of 1971, while waiting tables at The Wort Hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, she met John Wayne Tsantis, and they later married in September 1973 in the Washington D.C. Temple. Eunice was mother to one son, Michael, and grandmother to 3 beautiful children, Jackson, Ella and Smith. Eunice was a talented nurse and had a natural ability to show empathy and love. She had a powerful testimony of faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was always anxiously engaged in a good cause, and was so giving of her time and talents. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Reva Johnson. She is survived by her husband John; son, Michael (Maegan); 3 grandchildren: Jackson, Ella and Smith; and 3 sisters: Cora Ley, Sharla and Ellen. Funeral Services will be held at the Burton Cemetery at 2727 W. 2600 S., Rexburg, ID 83440 on Saturday, July 25, 2020. There will be a viewing at 1 PM; Gravesite Service at 2 PM. Her obituary has also been posted at https://www.jenkins-soffe.com, where you may leave fond memories of Eunice. Instead of sending flowers, it was Eunice's wish that money instead be donated to Primary Children's Hospital at https://secure3.convio.net/ihchs/site/Donation2?df_id=1566&mfc_pref=T&1566.donation=form1 Eunice 12/21/1950 - 7/19/2020Anderson Tsantis