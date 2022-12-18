Joseph Dudley Tucker passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 91. He was born April 24, 1931 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Joseph Major and Grace Gneiting Tucker. Dudley served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Carol Joyce Morgenegg on Feb 25, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have been married for 70 years. He farmed in the Bonneville and Jefferson County area, as well as owning a fertilizer company and potato warehouse in Grant, Idaho. Dudley was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop, Stake President and for 30 years as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. With his wife, Joyce, he served as missionaries four times to West Africa. Dudley is survived by his wife Joyce Tucker of Rigby, Idaho. Seven daughters and two sons; Gretchen (Bill) Follett of Rigby, ID, Carolyn (Jay) Andersen of American Fork, UT, Paula (Gary) Cooper of Rexburg, ID, Mark (Cindy) Tucker of Idaho Falls, ID, Kristin (DuWayne) Streeper of Idaho Falls, ID, Laurie (Richard) Longhurst of Idaho Falls, ID, Reed Tucker of Idaho Falls, ID, Suzy (Mike) Mickelson of Rigby, ID and Carla (Layne) Walker of Rexburg, ID. Two sisters; Susan Kinghorn of Seattle, WA, and Barbara Giaque of Salt Lake City, UT. Two brothers; Thomas Tucker of Idaho Falls, ID and Paul Tucker of Seattle, WA. He has 41 grandchildren and 90 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Betty Tucker and Jackie Lake. A grandson and great granddaughter. The family will be holding private services . Dudley 4/24/1931 - 12/13/2022Tucker
