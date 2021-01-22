Kenneth Tucker Reed Tucker On January 18, 2021, Ken passed on at his home surrounded by loved ones. Ken was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving the Lord, especially as an officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ken was a people person and could strike up a conversation with anyone, especially those who served in the military like he had, USAF 1957 - 1977. His service included a one-year tour to Nha Trang Airbase in Vietnam, where he was exposed to agent orange. His death was the result of complications to that exposure. Ken enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He loved oil painting mountain scenes and most of all, visiting with his extensive family. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, A. Reed Tucker and Opal Mary Twitchell Tucker. Ken is survived by his sweetheart, Evelyn Lou Neitsch Tucker and their children: Diana Moon (Steve) of Spanish Fork, UT, Rick (Becky) of Ammon, ID, Jim (Stacy) of Kelso, WA, Lisa Olsen (Kirk), of Layton, UT, and David (Tara) of Portland, OR. Ken is also survived by his two brothers, John and Rick, both of Blackfoot, ID. Ken and Evelyn have 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, with another on the way. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday January 23, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ (823 North 675 East) in Basalt, ID. The funeral service will be streamed live at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/firthidahostake. Public viewing will be from 11:30 - 12:45 at the church. Interment will be at the Basalt ID Cemetery with Military Rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 of Shelley and the Air Force Honor Guard. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
