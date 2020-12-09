Nancy Mae Robbins Tucker, 53, of Ammon, Idaho passed away December 7, 2020. Nancy was born March 3, 1967, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Edward Everette Robbins and Ruby LaVonia Faulkner Robbins. She lived in Idaho Falls and Ammon. She attended school at Skyline High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved shopping. She loved beauty and loved buying beautiful things. She loved Dr. Pepper, brownies, cake, or anything with frosting. In 1985, Nancy married Richard A. Tucker in Idaho Falls. Later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had four children: Tiffany, Tyler, Teresa, and Tawnya whom she dearly loved. They later divorced in 2005. Nancy also had six grandchildren and she loved to spend time with them. Nancy is survived by her children: Tiffany (Trevor) Morgan, Shelley, ID; Tyler Tucker, AZ; Teresa (John Kyle) D'Antoni, New Mexico; Tawnya (Marco) Salas, Ammon, ID. Her mother, Ruby LaVonia Robbins; her brothers and sisters; Lynn Robbins Seattle, Wa; Sandra (Gailen) Gifford, Ammon, ID; Melody (Max) Wolf, Ammon, ID; Thomas (Sandra) Robbins, Heber City, UT; Rosetta (Dale) Fairbanks, Taylorville, UT; Anna Marie (Dan) Buno, Seattle, WA; Blane (Suzanne) Robbins, Blackfoot, ID; Flora Robbins, Idaho Falls, ID; Everette (Karen) Robbins, So. Australia, Australia; Marty (Tammy) Robbins, Price, UT; Jesse (LaNay) Robbins, Idaho Falls, ID; Ruby (Lance) Mecham, Firth, ID; and 6 grandchildren; Trinity Salas 9, Chelsey Morgan 8, Brynlee Salas 7, Lexi Morgan 6, Liam Salas 5, Aiden Salas 4. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward E.Robbins; her brothers and sisters: Vivian E. Robbins Miller, Eddie J. Robbins, Daniel R. Robbins, Julie A. Robbins Mason, and Nathan J. Robbins; brother-in-law, Reynold Kay Miller; three nieces and one great-niece and nephew. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 4707 East Iona Road, Iona. Services will be livebroadcast at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. A public viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Nancy 3/3/1967 - 12/7/2020Mae Tucker
