Mark Alan Tuckett, age 64, of Rexburg, passed away Monday January 11, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Mark was born July 31, 1956 in Rexburg, Idaho a son of Otto and Lola Fisher Tuckett. He attended Rexburg area schools. He married Terri Bressler, in April 1977 and had three children. They later divorced in 1986. He worked construction for many years and found his passion in long haul truck driving. He loved seeing the country. In his off time he loved fishing, driving his Camaro's but most of all spending time with his daughters. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mark was very proud to enter the temple and take out his endowments in March of 2010. Mark loved going to the temple and sharing his spiritual experiences. Mark faced a lot of challenges in his life but spent his last 22 years clean and sober and trying to help others do the same. He is survived by three daughters: Rashelle (Zane) Schneiter of Rexburg, Stephanie (Michael) Walters of Driggs, Idaho, and Lisa Tuckett of Idaho Falls, nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by Sister Deanna (Robert) Pierce, Dean (Marie) Tuckett, Lawanna (Dennis) Marsh, Marilyn Miller, Phyllis (David) Furniss, Nyle (Cindy) Tuckett, Van (Sandy) Tuckett and Mary (John) Smilanich. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Lola Tuckett, grandsons Caden and Brock Schneiter, and brother Delbert Tuckett. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Burton Ward LDS Chapel. The family will meet on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Because of Covid restrictions everyone attending is asked to take precautions by wearing a mask and social distancing. Burial will be in the Burton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Mark 7/31/1956 - 1/11/2021Alan Tuckett
