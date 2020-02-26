Our good friend, David Lee Tulles, passed away February 4th, 2020 at Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach, Oregon. He was born April 22, 1953,in Seattle, Washington. He graduated in 1972 from Tigard Senior High School, Oregon, where he played football and the bass trombone. After high school, he worked in a auto garage and moonlighted in a jazz band. In 1975, Dave joined the U.S.Air Force as an Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist for his entire enlistment.It was during this time that Dave became a staff sergeant and earned the nickname "Sgt.Rock". His favorite times during his active duty were on the beaches in Spain and fishing in Florida.Sgt.Rock was honorably discharged from the U.S.A.F.in 1981. After the Air Force, Dave put on a new uniform as a U.S.Postal Service Letter Carrier in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave loved to hike in the desert and mountains. He loved to cook, drink single-malt scotch whiskey, and hang out with friends at Idaho Brewing Company slurping the suds. Once Dave retired from the Postal Service he traveled around Nevada and Arizona and eventually came to rest in Brookings-Harbor, Oregon, where his declining health caught up with him. Dave had no family but had many friends and acquaintances who will remember his rich stories and generous heart. He will be dearly missed. David 4/22/1953 - 2/4/2020Lee Tulles
