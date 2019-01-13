Loma Joy Tracy Turnage, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 10, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Christena and Jesse Dickson for all the loving care and dedication they gave Grandma. Loma was born September 4, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ephraim Lavon Tracy and Juanita Ethlyn Twichel Tracy. She was the first child of eight born to her parents. She grew up living with her grandmother and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Ammon and Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended BYU for a year and studied interior design course. She worked as a telephone operator until they went to direct dial by the customer. In 1956, she married Robert Bernard Dickson. They had three children, Terrie, Tracy, and Laura. They were later divorced. On August 29, 1986, she married Richard "Rick" David Turnage at the Eagle Rock Stake Center in Idaho Falls. The marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple August 29, 1990. Loma and Rick made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Loma worked as a salesperson for ZCMI and Dillards. She also worked as a waitress at the Stardust and had a home-based business called Forever Green. Rick passed June 13, 2006. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Loma served in Scouting, taught Primary, was a Family History Consultant, Relief Society, and on the Stake Singles Activities Committee. She enjoyed going on long trips with Terrie and his wife Kay. Her happiness revolved around her family. Loma is survived by her loving son, Robert Terrie (Kay) Dickson of Boise; son, Tracy Lynn (Brandi) Dickson of Emmett; daughter Laura Jean (Mike) Whitbeck of Boise; brothers Farrell Tracy, and Reed Tracy; sisters, Susan Collins and Julie Wartchow; 10 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Rick, parents, brothers Russell, Kent, and Steve Tracy. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 1345 Clarence Drive, with Bishop David Hammond officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Loma 9/4/1937 - 1/10/2019Joy Turnage