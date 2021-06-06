Susan Turner Heaton

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate Susan's life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 3005 South Fork Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Just off I-15 (Sunnyside Road) exit 116. Susan 2/11/1953 - 2/28/2021Lynn Turner Heaton

