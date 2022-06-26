Terrrance "Terry" Turnmire, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 22, 2022, in Pocatello at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Terry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Irene Olson and Duffy Totten on October 15, 1947. His parents were divorced when he was five and he never saw his dad again. Irene married Roger Turnmire, who later adopted Terry. He was raised in Solders Grove, Wisconsin, and graduated from Crawford County High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Barb Davidson and they had two boys, Bobbie and Corey. Terry went to Vietnam in 1968 serving as a SeaBee for the United States Navy. While there he drove heavy equipment. Terry was honorably discharged in 1969 and continued to work with heavy equipment until his step-father bought a cable company and Terry moved back to "Grove" to install cable. He and Barb later divorced so Terry moved to Idaho Falls in 1984, fell in love with the area and never left. Terry met Becky Lancaster in 1985, and were married in 1987, in Elko, Nevada. He worked for Upper Valley Telecable, a golf shop, Melaleuca, and drove heavy equipment, building the Highway 20 overpass. He was a pool shark and met many great friends on pool leagues and golf courses. We were blessed to have been visited by one of his oldest friends, Jerry and Linda Youngquist, just a few weeks ago. Four years ago Terry and Becky were able to go to Wisconsin with their friends to his beloved Green Bay Packers training camp and a VIP tour of the stadium. Terry loved his children and grandchildren. He was a quiet man but was extremely proud of them all. He is survived by his wife, Becky of Idaho Falls; sons, Bobbie Turnmire, his kids, Tyra and Bobbie Jr., and Corey (Jessica) Turnmire, his children, Teegan, all of WI; grandchildren, Sapheera Staggie, Corbin Lancaster and Ryleigh Lancaster, all of Idaho Falls; brother-in-law, Bruce Lancaster of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law Christmas Wanek of Boise, ID; and his uncle, Richard (Gladys) Olson of Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, step-father, and step-son, Jon Lancaster. He was being lovingly cared for at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello. The staff treated him with respect, dignity, and honor. Becky is eternally grateful for all the staff. No services are planned per his request. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the activities department at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Checks can be made to IVAL East, 1957 Alvin Ricken Dr. Pocatello, ID 83201. Terry was proud to have served his country honorably. God speed sweetheart! Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Terry 10/15/1947 - 6/22/2022Turnmire
