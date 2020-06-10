JoAnn Tweedy Tweedy JoAnn Tweedy Silva, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2020. She was born July 9, 1955 in Pocatello, Idaho to Graydon " Buck" Elmer Tweedy and Donna Ruth Tweedy. JoAnn is survived by her daughters Monica Marie Galvan and JesseAnn Silva; husband Jesus Jesse Silva; sisters Diane Watt and Nancy Marcum and brother Kim David Tweedy. JoAnn loved on her daughters and was a dedicated mother and caretaker to all who needed love. She had a vivacious personality and always made people laugh, she made friends with everyone she came across. She never passed judgement and accepted every individual she came across with open arms. Her life was an example of how you should never judge a book by it's cover. She loved music, had a way with words and was fluent in Spanish with a flair for being the life of the party. The world can always use one more person like JoAnn, kind and full of empathy. Please join us June 10, 2020 at 2 PM at the Riverside Cemetery to celebrate her life under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.