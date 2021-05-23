LeRoy Frank Twitchell passed away May 12, 2021. peacefully at his home in Jerome, Idaho surrounded by his family. LeRoy was born, raised, and resided in Jerome. After serving three years in the United States Navy, LeRoy returned home, started his family, and began his own business, Twitchell Welding, specializing in agriculture and construction throughout the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho. His family, a fishing pole, a campfire, his pipe, and telling stories was the simple life he loved to live. LeRoy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rubye "Sam"; four children, Bryan (Angie), Eric (Lana), Shawna Knott (John), and Kyle; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sisters, Alicia and Beverly. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Twitchell; mother and stepfather, Minnie and David Boyd; three siblings, Ancil, Milton, and Violet; daughter, Nina; and granddaughter, Chasity. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at Noon, Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Valley Baptist Church, 390 N State St, Hagerman, Idaho. Military Honors will conclude at the Hagerman Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com. LeRoy 4/1/1940 - 5/12/2021Frank Twitchell
