Dorsel Andrews Tyler, 79, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away July 30, 2019 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center. Dorsel was born July 2, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Andrews Murray and Opal May Fisher Tyler. He grew up in the Terreton area and attended Terreton Elementary School. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. On July 31, 1959, Dorsel married Sherian Shirley Sanders. After their divorce, he was drafted into the US Army. He served his country from 1962-1964. Dorsel worked as a roofer. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed riding horses and spending time with his family. Dorsel is survived by his children, Brenda L. (John) Redmond of Boise ID and Dorsel A. (Ginger) Tyler of Snohomish WA; his sisters, Beverly K. Stucki of Blackfoot ID and Cheryl M. Bernhardt of Meridian ID; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother-in-law. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends before the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memories of Dorsel and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Dorsel 7/2/1940 - 7/30/2019Andrews Tyler