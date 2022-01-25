Inga DaBell Tyler, 101, passed away on January 22, 2022, of natural causes. Inga was born July 10, 1920, at her home in Lewisville, Idaho to Eleanor Haroldsen and John Mauritz Lindstrom. She was the third of six children which included Morgan, Alice, Evelyn, Marjorie, and Virgil. She grew up in the field thinning sugar beets with a short-handled hoe, picking up potatoes in a basket, and mowing hay and peas with a team of horses. After graduating from Midway High School, she attended Lucille Groom's Beauty School and practiced that trade in St. Anthony and Rigby, Idaho. Clayton DaBell from over the knolls claimed her hand in marriage on November 3, 1941, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. The following day Inga checked into the Mission Home in Salt Lake City to begin her 18 month Eastern States mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One month and four days later on December 7th, Pearl Harbor was bombed. Clayton spent the next three years at war. Back together again in November 1945, Clayton and Inga resumed their life on the farm and greeted 5 beloved children: Debonee, Deloy (Margaret), Verlyn (Jodi), JoLynn (Gary), and Scott John (Susan). During those years she served as Primary president, on the Young Women's Board, and with music in Mutual, Relief Society, Primary and Ward Organist. Inga retired from JCPenney after 20 years. Clayton passed away on January 20, 1975, and six years later Fenton Tyler came into her life. They were married on November 7, 1981. Together they served a mission in England following which they joined a USA tour group to Europe, Egypt, and Jerusalem. After 16 good years together, Fenton passed away suddenly on March 29, 1997. Inga enjoyed playing her guitar with The Old Time Fiddlers and made many lifelong friends. She was an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls temple, served as Captain of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and loved to dance. Inga's work ethic which began as a young girl working in the fields remained with her throughout her life. She worked hard to maintain her 2 1/2 acre property by keeping the lawns mowed, the flowers planted, the apples picked, and pine cones off the ground. Her love of hard work was matched by her love of a good game. Inga always made time for a game of Dominoes, Hand and Foot, or Kings Corner with any family or friends who would stop by for a visit. She had a current driver's license and enjoyed road trips to visit family and dear friends. Inga is preceded in death by siblings: Morgan, Alice, Evelyn, and Virgil; daughter, Debonee; and son, Deloy. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Anderson; children: Verlyn, Scott, and JoLynn; 16 grandchildren, and 39 greats. She leaves an incredible legacy! Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Grant Ward Building, 3431 East 100 North, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at Grant Central Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Inga 7/10/1920 - 1/22/2022DaBell Tyler
