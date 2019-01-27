Carol Dawn Udy, 59 of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Carol was born September 22, 1959 in Malad, Idaho to Warren Millard and Evelyn Maxine Vaughn Millard. She attended schools in Aberdeen, Menan and Rigby. In her late teens and early twenties, she worked for The Forest Service. She also worked in the cafeteria at Mud Lake Elementary. On July 30, 1980, she married Calvin Udy in Menan. They were blessed with three children. They later divorced. Carol enjoyed the friendships she made while living at the Rigby Meadow View Apartments, Cedar Apartments in Shelley and at Crystal Creek Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. She loved cats, arts and crafts, fishing, and camping. She loved get-togethers with family and friends; especially celebrating The 4th of July and watching fireworks. Carol is survived by her daughter, Brittany Udy of Idaho Falls, son, Warren Lance Udy of Roberts, her mother Evelyn (Lynn) Staten of Atomic City, sisters, Evelyn (Dave) painter of Pierce, Diana McDermott of Pocatello, Lana (Dennis) Hall of Salmon; brothers, Ricky (Cathy) Millard of Pocatello, Steven Millard of Pocatello and one granddaughter, Ellora Udy. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Heather Marie Udy, father, Warren Millard, and sister, Mellissa Tissot. A private family memorial service will be held at a later. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Carol 9/22/1959 - 1/22/2019Dawn Udy