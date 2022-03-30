Dorothy Utter, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 28, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Dorothy was born October 3, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Arthur Croft and Esther Danielson Croft. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School. On July 10, 1954, she married Herbert Owen Utter in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 18, 1963. Dorothy and Herbert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She worked at Fashion Fabrics and Roberts Crafts. Herbert passed away on May 5, 1984. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary and library. She also served many hours at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center. Dorothy enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, reading and spending time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Annette (John Wallner) Utter of Idaho Falls, ID, Carl Owen (Marjie Harris) Utter of Idaho Falls, ID, and Bradley Jay (Tammi Taylor) Utter of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Bernice (Darold) Lockes of Ammon, ID; sister, Maxine (Edward) Clark of Ririe, ID; brother, Edward Croft of Rigby, ID; sister, Margaret (Robert) Landon of Rigby, Idaho; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Owen Utter; parents, James and Esther Croft, two sisters, Emma Henman and June Croft; and brother, Wayne Croft. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 10/3/1934 - 3/28/2022Utter