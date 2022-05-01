Richard passed away at Madison Memorial Hospital on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 from complications of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Born to Orville and Carrie Tomchak Vadnais in Idaho Falls on November 1, 1947, Richard was raised in Kilgore and attended the first eight years of school at Kilgore elementary, graduating from Clark Co. High School in Dubois 1966, where he was a standout in, specifically basketball, football and track. Richard served in the US Army. He completed basic training at Fort Lewis WA, followed by two years at Fort Meade Maryland where he served in the 116th Engineers. After being honorably discharged he worked in the family farm and ranching business until he retired because of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. In his later years he resided at Templeview Transitional Care in Rexburg. Richard is survived by a brother Larry Vadnais of Monteview, a sister Sharon Little (husband Tom) of Bend Oregon, and niece Brooke Nordlund (husband Jesse) of which Richard was extremely fond, along with great niece and nephew Elise and Kohen Nordlund all of Bend Oregon. Richard was so loved and will be sorely missed by all. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck-Murphy Funeral Home with recitation of the Rosary on Monday (May 2) 5:30 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home followed by military honor guard gravesite service on Tuesday (May 3) at 2:00 PM at Fielding Memorial Park. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the friends and staff at Templeview Transistional Care for all the years of care provided to Richard. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Richard 11/1/1947 - 4/26/2022Vadnais