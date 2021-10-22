Robert Charles Vail, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 30, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. Robert was born February 19, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Boise High School in 1969. Robert then attended Idaho State University where he earned his Bachelor's of Science in Physics. Robert married Teresa Schmier in 1973. He later earned a Masters of Science in Plasma Physics. He had a successful career as a lead Semiconductor Engineer working on cutting-edge electronics. He was known to be a man of integrity and kindness, and was well respected and loved by his coworkers. He retired from the Semiconductor industry in 2019. Robert enjoyed teasing his family and friends. He loved his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. He found joy being outside for camping, trips to Disneyland, and at Dodgers baseball games. He also loved cruising in his Mustang and on the motorcycle. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1978 in which he served faithfully in many callings, including as a Bishop at Brigham Young University in Provo. Robert loved to travel during his career and to make visits to his family. He was proud of his children and their accomplishments. Robert loved to get hugs from his grandchildren and always sneakily tried to get their hugs before Teresa's. He loved to play games with his family. Robert went to baseball games with his dad whenever he could and continued the tradition with his kids and grandkids. His favorite holiday was Halloween and loved hiding among his decorations and scaring the kids who came to his door. Robert always had a smile. He was deeply loved by his wife and children who adored him and were always thrilled to spend time with him. Robert will be sorely missed and thought of often. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Teresa; his children, Jennifer (Spencer), Chuck (Jenn), Elizabeth (Charles), Nicholas (Paris), and Michael (Alicia); sister, Claudette (Joe) and 19 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Ammon 23rd Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway, with Bishop Justin Bell officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30- 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Robert 2/19/1951 - 9/30/2021Charles Vail