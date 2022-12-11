Gloria Carol Blanchard Valenti, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully November 28, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by friends and loved ones. Gloria was born April 30, 1947, in Ludlow, Massachusetts. She was a proud tomboy growing up with her brother and several male cousins. She learned to paint houses with her dad's side business. She enjoyed horses, ice skating, and fishing. She moved to Idaho Falls with her first husband Gene, where they raised their two girls. After Gene's passing, and a long courtship, she married Lou in June 2011. Gloria was proud of her work with INL and retired in 2008. Gloria loved gardening and was an exceptional chef and seamstress. Her recipes have left so many with an abundance of memories of meals shared and her sewing projects are treasured by those she gifted her craft. Gloria continues to be loved and in our hearts. She is survived by her husband, Louis Nathan Valenti; brother, Bernard D. Larose (Mary Ann); nieces, Ann Mary, Melissa, and Maura; brother-in-law, Garth Blanchard; stepdaughter, Natalie Valenti (Richard Bauer); stepson, Nathaniel Valenti (Teresa Valenti); grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Taylor, Brandon, Sierra, and Cailey; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gene Blanchard; and daughters, Crista and Lisa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Salt Lake City. tinyurl.com/3pbr5jr9 Services will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com. Gloria 4/30/1947 - 11/28/2022Carol Valenti
