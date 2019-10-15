Nicky "Joe" Joseph Vallo, 80, of Victor, Idaho, returned peacefully to heaven into the loving arms of his wife Yolanda. He was born in Bakersfield, California, August 24, 1939 to Richard Charles Vallo and Pink Marie Brewer Vallo. He grew up around La Selva Beach, in Monterey Bay California. After Joe graduated he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Lubbock, Texas and Indiana for four years. He met Yolanda Barajas in San Jose, California and was married on February 7, 1970. Joe was an avid outdoorsman. He loved everything from snowshoeing, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, camping and just being out in nature. Joe was a master craftsman who worked on several multi million dollar homes in Jackson, Wyoming. He loves spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren. Joe is survived by his daughter, Nichole (Jeremy) Hansen of Idaho Falls; son, Jake (Shanae) Vallo; daughter, Lisa Vallo of Indiana; sister, JoAnn Vallo of California; grandchildren, Dillon, Austin, Jeremy, Payden, Breeyona, Ryddik, Ameria, Auna, Mick, Andrew, Ashley, Jessica and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, his wife Yolanda and son Joe Vallo. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 18, at 1pm with a viewing from 11:00 to 12:45 at the Valley Mortuary in Driggs. In lieu of flower donations can be made to The Bank of Commerce under Nicky Vallo c/o Nichole Hansen. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com. Nicky "Joe" 8/24/1939 - 10/10/2019Joseph Vallo