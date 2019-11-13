Lorna June Walker Vance, 85 of St. Anthony, passed successfully from this life Monday, November 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter surrounded by family. She was born April 12, 1934 in Lewisville, Idaho to Edwin Roland and Ethel June Webster Walker. She joined siblings Owen, Von, Merrill, Lois and Phyllis and would be followed by Otis. She attended schools in Rigby and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. She was active in public speaking both in high school and throughout her life. When she was 13 months old, on Mother's Day, she was burned extensively on her legs on the family farm. Because of this injury she spent much of her childhood in Boise having treatments for the burns. This was a life defining moment for both her and her family. She married Sherrill Dean Vance on August 5, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. In their early years of their marriage they live in a variety of places, among them Rexburg, Dugway, Utah, Parker and then finally in settled at their home in St. Anthony. Lorna spent time working as a secretary in various offices, a clerk at Scotty's IGA, and the demo lady at Broulim's. She loved her work cooking at the St. Anthony Senior Citizens where she also delivered meals on wheels and as a driver for Foster Grandparents. She was also often a reluctant farm hand. She was a lover of words and good candy. She enjoyed cooking, catering, growing flowers in her yard and attending her grandkid's activities, especially ballgames. She also was a favorite Primary teacher and usually insisted on teaching her grandchildren. She enjoyed serving her ward in a variety of callings. She is survived by her sons Kolin (Jackie), Tevis (Lisa), her daughters, Holly (Mark) Kartchner, Margo (Brent)Thompson, the light of her life 14 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Her younger brother, Otis (Jeri) Walker of Idaho Falls. She was preceded in death by Sherrill in 2013, granddaughter, Callie Dee, her three older brothers and two sisters. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony prior to leaving for the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Lorna 4/12/1934 - 11/11/2019Vance