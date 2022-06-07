Larry Dale Vandel came into this world on August 9, 1937, born to Elmer Little Vandel and Vashti Ellen Krickbaum Vandel in Fort Collins, Colorado. Larry passed away in the early morning hours of June 5, 2022, surrounded by the family he cherished. Larry's early childhood years were spent in Ogallala, Nebraska, and later in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where he graduated from Scottsbluff High School. Larry went on to obtain both a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree, along with specialized certifications in secondary education. Larry's career took him from teaching high school math in Western Nebraska, then math at Nebraska Western College in Scottsbluff, Vice Principal at his old stomping grounds of Scottsbluff High School. Larry continued his role in the education of others when he moved to Wyoming as a high school principal, and then on to Hobbs, New Mexico. The school in New Mexico was the largest school he had worked in with nearly 3,500 students in three grades. Larry's career then took him to Eastern Idaho as a Superintendent in Arco, Idaho, and last in Rigby, Idaho, where he retired. Larry married the love of his life, Peggy Ann Dougherty, on June 13, 1959. Together, they shared nearly 63 years of marriage, and raised three children, Laurie, Doug, and Amy. Their move to Idaho brought them closer to their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Larry had many interests and hobbies in his life, all of which taught him the value of hard work, integrity, kindness, and fortitude. Among his favorites were his family, the education of the youth of our country, and his hot rods. Larry was a perfectionist in the restoration of vintage Ford cars and trucks. He took great pride in his craftmanship and giving new life to an old beat up junker. He and his hot rod buddies would spend countless hours scouting the entire United States looking for just the right car or part, and many times a quick road trip would turn into multiple trips to pick up all their treasures because they couldn't fit them all on one flatbed trailer load. Larry was an entrepreneur, a carpenter, businessman, landlord, farmer, and restaurateur. He had numerous endeavors alongside his education career. He never shied away from a new or different adventure, especially when he was working alongside family and dear friends. Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy of Ammon, ID; daughter, Laurie D. Vandel of Butte, MT; son, Doug S. Vandel (Toni) of St. Anthony, ID; and daughter, Amy L. Vandel Bradford (Bill) of Salt Lake City, UT; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and his in-laws, Harold and Norma Doughtery. Private family services are under the care of Wood Funeral Home East Side in Ammon, Idaho. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution in Larry's name to the General Scholarship Fund, Chadron State Foundation, PO Box 1210, Chadron, NE 69337 (www.csc.edu). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 8/9/1937 - 6/5/2022Dale Vandel
+1