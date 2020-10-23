Marco 'Jacinto' Antonio Vargas, 41, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 15, 2020. Marco was born on February 12, 1979, in Michoacán, Mexico to Jesus Vargas Mendoza and M. Socorro Arteaga. He grew up in Mexico where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. In 2005, he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He worked for Idaho Pacific for the past 15 years. On January 25, 2008, he married Melinda Ann Gaitan in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union, 3 children were born: Armando, Marco Jr., and Gabriela. He was a member of the Catholic church. He enjoyed playing soccer and coaching soccer. His favorite times were those spent with his wife and children. He was a very hard worker who took pride in his work. He was a loving husband and a loving father. He loved coaching soccer and being involved in the soccer community. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Vargas; his sons: Armando Gaitan and Marco Vargas Jr; his daughter, Gabriela Vargas; his parents, Jesus and M. Socorro Vargas; and his sister, Margarita (Luis) Gomez all of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, with a viewing following until 9:00 p.m., at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Marcos 2/12/1979 - 10/15/2020Antonio Vargas
+1