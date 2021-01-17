Frances Kay Guyer Vargo, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from terminal Lewy Body disease with her son Guy by her side. Due to her testing positive for Covid-19, her children and grandchildren said their goodbyes via Zoom shortly before she passed. She was born in Elkin, North Carolina daughter of the late Dillard Grant Guyer and Lena Edna Gentry Guyer where she was one of ten siblings who grew up on a dairy farm. She was humble of her family lineage that pre-dates our country and history of North Carolina. Her ancestors arrived on the Mayflower and fought in the American Revolution. After graduating from Elkin High School, she moved to Washington DC, and went to work for the FBI. While in DC she met Mike, the love of her life. They were married at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in North Carolina and were happily married for 61 years. Following their marriage, they moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she continued to work with the FBI until the birth of their first son Michael, Jr. While in Pittsburgh, they had two more children, Lisa and Guy. In 1970 they moved to Idaho Falls where they have lived ever since. Their daughter LeAnn was born in Idaho. She loved to garden, have lunch with her friends, volunteer at St. Vincent's, and along with her daughters was actively involved with Girl Scouts and youth golf. She attended Christ the King church. She enjoyed making family meals and celebrating the holidays with her family. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; she will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, Kay is preceded in passing by her loving husband Michael Stephen Vargo; her sisters, Maurine Wagoner, Hilda Wilcoxen, Vena Sprinkle, Linda McCann, and Patsy Jo Guyer; and her brothers, Marvin Guyer, D.G. Guyer, Bill Guyer, and Ervin Guyer. She is survived by her four children Michael Vargo, Jr., partner Anita Douglas, of Pinedale, Wyoming, Lisa Vargo, husband Troy Shearer, of Seattle, Washington, Guy Vargo, of Idaho Falls, Idaho and LeAnn Vargo Scalzo, husband David Scalzo, of Seattle, Washington; two grandchildren, Ariel Adams and Colin Shearer; two step grandchildren, Nick Scalzo and Luke Scalzo; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mike and Kay lived at Fairwinds during the last several years. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairwinds and all providers who assisted Kay (including Mark Osadchey who performed miracles as her physical therapist, OneSource Home Health, and Alliance Hospice) for the loving care they provided to Kay and Mike during their time at Fairwinds. Due to the impact of COVID-19, a memorial service and reception will be held in the future (hopefully late summer 2021) when it is safe to do so and the family and friends can gather to celebrate her life along with the life of her beloved Mike. Please visit www.buckmillerhann.com to share memories and leave condolences Kay 5/1/1936 - 12/31/2020Guyer Vargo
+1