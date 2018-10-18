Helen M. Vassmer, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 15, 2018, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. She was under the care of Solace Hospice and her loving family.
Helen was born October 8, 1924, in San Francisco, California, to Atillo Dagnino and Lillian Murray Dagnino. She grew up and attended schools in San Francisco.
On July 1, 1944, she married Henry Vassmer in San Francisco, California. To this union were born three children, Carolyn, James, and William. Helen worked as a secretary and elementary school teacher. Henry passed away on February 13, 1995.
She was a member of the Catholic church. Helen enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Douglas) Schreck of Idaho Falls, ID; son, James (Vickie) Vassmer of LuLing, LA; son, William (Denise) Vassmer of Redwood City, CA; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Henry Vassmer; and sister, Cecelia Petriat.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Teton Post Acute Care and Solace Hospice for the loving care given to their mother.
Private family services and interment will be held a later date at the National Cemetery in San Bruno, California.
