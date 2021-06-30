Our dearest Tommy (Thomas Michael Veach) became an angel on June 18, 2021. Tommy was born on April 30, 1999, in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in Idaho Falls. He attended Cloverdale Elementary, Rocky Mountain Middle School, and graduated from Bonneville Technical Careers High School in 2017. He had just completed his third year electrical apprenticeship and was working for Northern Lights Electric. Tommy loved baseball where he earned the nickname, "Tommy Gun." He brought happiness to so many people. He thought of his friends as family. He was loved and will be missed by all! Fly high, my angel! Tommy is survived by his father, Charles Veach; mother, Janet (Dale) Steele; brothers, Charlie Veach and Ryan (Shaynna) Veach; grandmother, Sara Veach; many aunts and uncles; stepbrother, Korey Steele; and stepsisters, Shelby and Shawna. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Veach Sr.; grandmother, Marie Iannello; and uncle, Peter Iannello. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tommy 4/30/1999 - 6/18/2021Veach
