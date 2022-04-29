Adelaida De Leon Vela, 89, of Sugar City passed away April 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 15, 1932 in Lockhart, Texas to Pedro De Leon and Eulalia Ramirez. She attended school in Lockhart, Texas and left early to help her mother through her health issues. Her father died when she was 13, and she provided extra help for her family during that time. She met her husband, Domingo Vela, while riding the bus between towns. They continued to write during his time in the Navy and Marines and were happily married in Wichita Falls, Texas on October 29, 1951. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Domingo and Adelaida moved to Newdale in 1970, and later to Sugar City in 1974 where she lived until her passing. She worked 16 years as a cook at Madison Junior High School. She is survived by her children David Vela of Phoenix, AZ, Domingo Vela Jr. of Huntington Beach, CA, Biya (Mike) Wood of Sugar City, ID, Elizabeth (Floyd) Turnbow of Teton, ID, Ruben Vela of Sugar City, ID, Sylvia (Gilbert) Morin of Lubbock, TX, Rene (Dana) Vela of Des Moines, IA, Anna Vela of Sugar City, ID, Fidel Vela of Atlanta, GA, Gracie Ferguson of Rexburg, ID, 31 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Vela, and her daughters, Yolanda and Graciela. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Sugar City Stake Center. The family will receive friends on Friday April 29, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m at the Stake Center prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com Adelaida 10/15/1932 - 4/26/2022Vela