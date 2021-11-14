Sue Pilkington Velasquez passed away Saturday afternoon November 6, 2021, at the West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho holding hands with her beloved husband Joe Velasquez. Sue was born into the loving home of W. Farrell and Joan Pilkington on June 19, 1954, in Aurora, Colorado where her father was in the service. The second of five children, she grew up in a home filled with laughter and love, much of which she initiated. She attended school in Utah and Idaho, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1972. She went on to attend Arizona State University where she graduated with a Bachler's degree in Marketing. After college, Sue became a successful and talented sales agent in the shipping and insurance industries. Her employment took her from Arizona to the Bay Area and then she landed in Colorado where the magic of a loving and enduring relationship with Joe Velasquez began and will never end. They were married on January 18, 1991, in Brighton Colorado. They lived in the Arvada, Longmont, and Brighton communities for a time and welcomed daughter Devon Marie into their family. On December 31, 1999, they left the crowds and chaos of the Denver area to enjoy the peace and beauty of the Grant Idaho community where they built a life filled with loving friends and family. Sue loved life and embraced it with a zest for its variety and quirkiness. She was a skilled pianist and accompanist and found joy in gardening, cooking, reading, fishing, and animals. She was a familiar sight riding her bike around with four dogs on tangled leashes tied to her handlebars. Her home was filled with music, delicious smells (from a master chef), eclectic décor, and surrounded by flowers and gardens (by a master gardener), bees, chickens, dogs, a cat, and never-ending projects waiting for Joe. She also loved riding on the back of Joe's motorcycle, as they made frequent trips to Jackson Hole, Island Park, and the Teton Valley. At the center of Sue's life was her faith in Jesus Christ. Sue was a faithful and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society and Primary in various leadership and teaching roles as well as accompanying choirs and congregations. In her heart-of-hearts was her love for her husband, daughter, and son-in-law. Yet there was an abundant place in her heart for siblings and parents. And her arms of love and connection reached out to nieces and nephews and their families and friends—she didn't have neighbors or acquaintances, only friends. Sue will be remembered by many for her ability to connect with love and unconditional acceptance while yet being fearless in sharing her opinions. She was not afraid to tell you what to do but she gave grace to all to follow their own path. To her husband, she will be remembered forever as his sweetheart whom he has loved from forever and will love into forever. To her daughter, she will be remembered as a mother who was slow to anger and quick to forgive and always there to lift and encourage, to laugh at the same jokes, and to love her. And to her father and siblings, she will be remembered for her limitless energy, compassion, and her bonds of love and acceptance. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Berntson Pilkington, and her brother David Pilkington. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Velasquez, their daughter, Devon Velasquez Messenger (Linus), her father W. Farrell Pilkington, her brother Paul (Anna) Pilkington, her sisters Nancy (Douglas) Dance, and Ann (Lyndon) Oswald and Darby Pilkington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (3431 E 100 N, Rigby Idaho). Family will receive friends at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St., Rigby from 6:30-8:00 pm Wednesday, November 17th, and prior to the services on Thursday, November 18th from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at the Grant Central Cemetery. Join her funeral broadcast by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIW1nFKoge0 Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home, condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Sue 6/19/1954 - 11/6/2021P. Velasquez
