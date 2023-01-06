Mark Alan Verdoorn died on January 2nd, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mark was born to Richard and Norma Verdoorn on November 4th, 1956, in Winnebago, Minnesota. He grew up in Delevan, Minnesota with his brothers, Jeff and Scott, and sister, Sara. The Verdoorn kids grew up on a potato farm where they worked and would get into all kinds of mischief. In 1980, Mark joined the United States Navy as a nuclear mechanic. He spent 9 years in the Navy, until he separated honorably in 1990. While serving in the Navy, Mark moved to Idaho Falls. In 1987, Mark met the love of his life, Gaylene Marie Apel, at a local bar. Unaware of how meticulous he was about how he dressed, Gaylene sealed the deal with her best pick up line, "I like your sweater". 5 months later, Mark and Gaylene eloped in Elko, Nevada and later that summer held a second ceremony in Idaho Falls. You know how the saying goes, "first time for money, second time for love". Mark and Gaylene brought 3 beautiful children into the world, Arie, Ethan, and Madelyn. His kids remember that Mark was the king of dad jokes, both funny and ridiculous. He also loved to seize any possible opportunity to teach his kids about how things worked and why, no matter how often they rolled their eyes. Mark's greatest joys came from a job he loved, playing carpenter on the family home, and spending time with his family whom he loved more than anything. His greatest frustrations came from being an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Mark is survived by his wife, Gaylene Verdoorn, his children, Arie, Ethan, and Madelyn, brothers Jeffrey Verdoorn and Scott Verdoorn, and sister Sara (Tim) Boran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Norma Verdoorn. Friends and family are invited to an Open House Celebration of Life at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge on Friday, January 6th, 2023 from 4:30-7:00 pm. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.WoodFuneralHome.com. Mark 11/4/1956 - 1/2/2023Alan Verdoorn
