Jack Lawson Vernon Sr., 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 29, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Dad was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, on November 23, 1932, to his parents, James A. Vernon and Mildred Lawson Vernon. He met and married Carol Bachelder on April 16, 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. They have three children. After high school, Dad served in the Navy as a Seabee. He had many facets to his life including golfing, car racing, hunting/fishing, and more. Dad started his family in Great Falls with the addition of two boys - Butch and Ken. Dad was always up for an adventure. Countless times he would start a conversation with "I have an idea!" and off we would go. After moving to Idaho Falls, our family became compete with the addition of our sister - Laura - better know as "the Princess." She and Dad shared a special bond that lasted a lifetime. One of the biggest projects we took on was building our family cabin near Palisades. Recently Dad was asked, "What were you thinking, building a cabin with just the five of us?" He responded, "I figured 'How hard could it be? And I knew we could figure it out.'" Many of our favorite memories and stories are from the years spent at the cabin. We will continue to cherish the times there and know that Dad and Mom will be there with us. In 1986, Dad, Mom, and all of us kids put many hours of blood, sweat, and tears into the start of our family business, Vernon Steel. Dad and Mom always put family first and set an example for us of a loving and happy marriage. Dad and Mom retired in 1997. They traveled extensively to all parts of the world including China, Russia, Europe, and more. For many years, they would go to El Centro, California, to spend time with their "Snow Bird" friends and escape the long Idaho winters. There were golf outings, card games, and gatherings of all kinds. Lifelong friendships were forged and cherished. Dad had health challenges the last couple of years. Even though he was limited in mobility, he never lost his sense of humor or sense of adventure. He enjoyed side-by-side rides in the mountains, airplane rides to Spokane, and occasional day trips to the cabin. He is finally reunited with Mom, the love of his life, which was something he talked about often since her passing in 2019. He leaves behind Butch & Kathy Vernon of Idaho Falls, Ken & Vicki Vernon of Spokane, WA, and Laura & Kent VanLeuven of Roberts, ID. Jack & Carol were blessed with 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. No services are being held at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jack 11/23/1932 - 8/29/2021Lawson Vernon Sr.
