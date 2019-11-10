Alexander Masato Vianello, 11, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 7, 2019, at his home. Xander was born February 8, 2008, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to loving parents Shaun Cordelle Takashi Vianello and Sarah Marie Johnson. He had attended Dora Erickson Elementary School. Xander was an active young man. He played on the Field of Angels T-Ball team, loved being outside, swimming, and enjoyed going on family bike rides. When he wasn't outside, you could always find him watching his Backyardigans DVDs. Some of his favorite things to do were vacationing in Las Vegas at the Vdara, spending time with his family, and playing with sister, Bella. Xander and his family went on a Make-a-Wish trip in 2017 to San Diego, California, to the zoo, Safari Park, and Sea World and then went up the coast to Seattle, Washington. Xander is survived by his parents of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Isabella Mariko Vianello of Idaho Falls, ID; grandparents, Jerry and Sharon Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; grandfather, Larry Firebaugh, of Nampa, ID; and uncle, Steve Johnson of Coeur d'Alene, ID. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church (1730 St. Clair). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alexander 2/8/2008 - 11/7/2019Masato Vianello