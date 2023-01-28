Judith Lynn Vincent, 59, of Boise, ID, passed away peacefully early January 17th, 2023 in Elgin, Illinois. Judy was born on June 21, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Dolores and Wesley Brazas. She grew up in Hampshire, Illinois with her five other siblings before attending Purdue University and, later, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where she received her undergraduate degree in Liberal Arts. Born a fighter, Judy was one of the earliest survivors of Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare heart defect that is estimated to effect 0.02-0.04% of the population. Judy never let this condition slow her down despite several open-heart surgeries. In childhood, she played softball, ran around with her siblings, and got a job in a local bakery decorating cakes. Later in life, Judy would become an advocate for the Adult Congenital Heart Association where her story inspired many. Judy was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She could be counted on to be there cheering on her daughter during one of her races, driving her son around to encourage his special interests, or doting on her two beautiful granddaughters who affectionally called her “JuJu”. She also took great pride in her work at the Idaho State Insurance Fund where she started as a secretary and worked her way up to Quality Control Analyst. In her free time, Judy would volunteer for the Idaho Falls and Boise Citizen Watch Patrol and was very involved in her community. Judy had a wonderful zest for life and enjoyed taking classes that sparked her interest including line dancing, cooking, Zumba, and knitting. Cooking and baking were Judy’s biggest passions and she was always the first to offer to bring in a dish or decorate a cake for her friends or family. Her buttercream frosting was top notch and everyone who knew her has at least one favorite dish that will always remind them of her. She made a positive impact on so many peoples’ lives. She will always be a winner in our hearts. Judy will be deeply missed by her children Maddison and Kevin (Kelsey) Vincent and her Grandchildren Delaney and Quinn Vincent. She is survived by her siblings Wes Brazas, Chris (JoAnn) Brazas, Jeff (Kathy) Brazas, Donna (Philip), and Jeanne (Marc) Cagen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Dolores Brazas. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested that donations be made to the Adult Congenital Heart Association or Nets Mission for neuroendocrine tumors and carcinoma in her name. Judy was passionate about advocating for those who have congenital heart defects and/or neuroendocrine tumors – two conditions she shared. Her Celebration of Life will be held May 13th, 2023 in Hampshire, IL. Details to follow. Links: netsmission.org ACHAHeart.org Judith Vincent
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.