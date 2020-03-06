JoAnn Visser, 66, passed away March 3, 2020, at her home in Idaho Falls. Jo was born November 27, 1953, to Morris and LaFonda Grover in Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent her childhood there, moving to Coos Bay, Oregon, as a teenager and graduating from Marshfield High. Though she developed a lifelong love of the Pacific coast, she returned to Salt Lake to attend classes at the U of U, where she met her husband, Tom, in an institute class. They married on December 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake temple and soon set out to Idaho Falls a few years later to build their lives together. JoAnn worked in the home, raising four kids and their various critters. When she was fed up with that, her insatiable curiosity led to her to take classes at EITC. And while her kids complained about helping her with math homework, she persisted and earned a medical billing certificate that led her to work at Baker Family Practice, which she loved, and not just for the free lunches. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings and in the community. She particularly loved serving at Westside Elementary with the kids, in the Idaho Falls Temple where she had many friends, and at the Community Food Basket where she knew the need was great. JoAnn was a true example of love, treating everyone with compassion and without judgement. Because of this, JoAnn made fast friends everywhere she went, many that continue to this day. JoAnn was a beloved wife, mom, sister, and nana. She loved her grandsons so much; she was proud of them, and they brought her so much love and happiness. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Tom; son, John Visser of Salt Lake, UT; daughter, Jodi (Scott) Visser-Williams of Kaneohe, HI, and their children, Maxwell, Jacoby, and baby on the way; son, Bryan (Kelly) Visser of Temecula, CA, and their sons, Weston, Ethan, and Calvin; daughter, Staci (Dan Hokanson) Visser of Midvale, UT; brother, Jeff (Ruthie) Grover of St. George, UT; Rob Grover of Salt Lake City, UT; and sister, Jeanne (Steve) Fowles of Farmington, UT. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Doug Grover. The family thanks all those that cared for and loved JoAnn. There are too many to list, but know that her last years were filled with friendship and love. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Westview Ward, 2020 South Charlotte Drive in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the Vissers would appreciate donations to the Community Food Basket in JoAnn's name. You can donate online here: https://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JoAnn 11/27/1953 - 3/3/2020Visser
