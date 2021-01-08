Donald Vogler Vogler Donald Eugene Vogler, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at The Gables in Blackfoot. Don was born to Edward James and Mildred Maxine Ragland Vogler on December 26, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri. Don grew up in Wichita, KS and attended schools there. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1965 and served during the Vietnam War. He earned his high school diploma while serving in the Navy. After his honorable discharge in 1968, Don attended a trade school and earned his certificate in welding. On November 4, 1967, Don married Carol Inez Egbert in Vallejo, California. The family moved from California to Blackfoot in 1972. On their 10th anniversary, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Don had his own business sandblasting and installing urethane. He also worked for Spudnik working up the ranks to foreman. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His hobbies included rebuilding gas pumps and other mechanical equipment. Don is survived by his three children, James Allen Vogler of Kenai Alaska, Michael Lynn (Jennifer) Vogler of Blackfoot, and Jennifer Nikelle Vogler of Blackfoot; his brother Gerry Lee Vogler of Pingree; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Vogler; his parents, Edward Vogler and Mildred Vogler Norton; and sister Patricia Sue Vogler. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 and again one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.