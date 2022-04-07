Kenneth Wayne Volker, aged 61, passed away March 31, 2022 in Idaho Falls, ID. surrounded by loved ones. He had fought the ravages of Chrone's Disease for decades. Ken was born October 17, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wayne Arthur Volker and Marian Kay Gooch. His sister Wendy joined the family five years later. His parents divorced during his teen years. Ken, Wendy and Marian moved to Soda Springs, Idaho when Marian married Ed Keller. Ed's boys Kevin, Kirby and Eric completed a blended family, a unit of love, work and spirituality. Ken loved his motorcycles. When he was young, he learned the absolute speed a dirt bike could go without crashing. When third gear failed on his Yamaha, he tried to run it in fourth and he crashed. Ken married Vickie Lyn Woodall on June 25, 1988. His only child Natasha was born to this union, which also ended in divorce. On January 12, 2001 Ken married Pauline Anderton. They lived their best lives together, settling in Ririe, Idaho where they kept their adorable home open for family and friends. Ken and Pauline bought a Harley and traveled to many interesting and fun places. They loved riding on the Harley so much that they named their cute little dog Harley. Pauline's children Rita, Kathy, Tina & Danny and their families brought joy and love to their home. Ken loved working in the yard. He loved their animals, but most of all he loved Pauline. Their relationship was enduring and strong. Ken was a talented musician playing several instruments but really excellent at trumpet. He was an excellent singer as well. Ken earned a music scholarship to Idaho State University. Ken's relationship with his neighbors and Ririe Third ward membership was warm. He served others often and found joy in that service. If his kind acts were measured in footsteps he walked many miles, driven by his love for others. His love for Jesus Christ was a guide to him. Ken was met on the other side of death's veil by his grandparents Art & Gladys Volker and John & Marian Gooch, his father Wayne, and Pauline's children Millie Beth, Rita, Tina and Danny. He is survived by his wife Pauline, mother Marian, stepdad Ed, sister Wendy and her three kids, his daughter Natasha (Sean) Hulse and their three grandkids, stepbrothers Kevin, Kirby, and Eric and their families, Pauline's daughter Kathy and Pauline's grands and greats. A funeral service will be held at the Ririe Third Ward on Saturday April 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Ken will be interred at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Kenneth 10/17/1960 - 3/31/2022Wayne Volker
+1